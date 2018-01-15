Drug Recovery Experts Oppose "Failed Drug Test" Bill

  Lori Criss, CEO of The Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providers
    Lori Criss, CEO of The Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providers
Drug addiction councilors are speaking out against a bill that would send an ex-convict to jail if they fail a drug test. They say this proposal uses the judicial system to solve a health care crisis. 

Lori Criss is with The Ohio Council, which advocates for behavioral health services. She says the bill that proposes 30-days of jail for someone who tests positive for heroin while on probation is a step in the wrong direction. 

“It’s a very delicate time in their life. It would be like someone who has a heart problem going into cardiac arrest, having a heart attack. This is a crisis situation for them and their physical health and we need to surround them with health care for that.”

The bill includes language for treatment but the concern is that a program wouldn’t be open and that person would be sent to jail instead.

Supporters say this would cut off drug use before a possible deadly overdose.

