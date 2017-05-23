Drug Price Ballot Issue Heats Up

A diverse team is forming to oppose a proposed law that would force the state to only buy drugs at a discounted price. The group fighting the so called “Drug Price Relief Act” features heavy-hitters from the left and right.



The group Ohioans Against The Deceptive Prescription Ballot Issue says the ballot initiative only handcuffs the state’s purchasing power and does nothing to force drug companies to cap their prices.

The coalition brought together three former Ohio Medicaid directors.

That includes Barb Edwards, who served under Republican Governors Bob Taft and George Voinovich.

“If the state cannot achieve that probably unrealistically low price target for anyone but Medicaid they can’t buy the drug.”

Their campaign will likely get a huge amount of funding from big pharmaceutical companies.

Supporters of the plan, who will have a lot less money, say it will stop drug companies from price gouging patients.

