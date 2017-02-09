Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin: Paul Laurence Dunbar

Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin and poet Paul Laurence Dunbar are forever linked much in the same way that Hal Holbrook and Mark Twain have been. Dr. Martin, who was a poet-in residence and English professor at the University of Dayton for over 30 years, travels the country dressed in late 19th century clothing portraying Mr. Dunbar, the first African American poet to capture the nation’s attention in the late 1800’s. During this hour, one can imagine sitting in Paul Laurence Dunbar’s house, which is now a museum in Dayton, Ohio, listening to the poet entertain his guests.

You’ll hear music from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s recording of William Grant Still’s Symphony No. 1 (“Afro-American”) and a song inspired by Dunbar’s poetry from Abbey Lincoln. During this hour, Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin will share his extensive knowledge of the Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar through a brilliant dramatic presentation.

There will also be excerpts from a cd by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performing William Grant Still and featuring Dr. Martin's recitation of Dunbar's work.