DeWine Files One Last Lawsuit Against Obama

Ohio’s top attorney is taking on the Obama Administration one last time just as the president prepares to leave office.



President Barack Obama authorized a rule change to be implemented on his second to last day in the Oval Office. The change to the Stream Protection Rule ends stream pollution and requires mining companies to restore the quality of waterways once their work is done.

But Attorney General Mike DeWine is joining 12 other states in suing the administration. DeWine calls this rule change a last-minute, drastic overreach by Obama.

Kristy Meyer with the Ohio Environmental Council counters that the rule change is sensible especially given that 90% of Ohioans get their drinking water from rivers and streams.

Along with DeWine’s lawsuit, the Ohio attorney general is also asking the Republican-controlled Congress to stop the rule change on their end.

