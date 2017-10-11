DesignBuildCincy Returns To Music Hall With Home & Workspace Design Ideas And Speakers

On October 28 and 29, the design and architecture show DesignBuildCincy returns, appropriately, to the newly-renovated Music Hall. The show is for professionals as well as anyone looking for ideas to add creativity, interest and function to their own living and work spaces.

In coordination with this year's show there will be a speaker series at Memorial Hall, and the Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati will present Doors Open OTR, tours of more than 25 buildings in Over the Rhine.

Joining us to discuss Cincinnati's rich and diverse architecture and for a preview of the weekend's show and events are Owner of Doug Hart Consulting and creator of DesignBuildCincy, Doug Hart; Soapbox Media Publisher Patrice Watson; Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati Executive Director Steve Sendelbeck; and Joshua Steele, Memorial Hall manager for the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC).

DesignBuildCincy takes place Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29. Show hours both days are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here. The Speaker Series at Memorial Hall will be Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information. And the Doors Open OTR tours run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 29. For information click here. Attendees can download the Doors Open OTR app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and get information on the various buildings included in the tours.

To read the Soapbox Media series on DesignBuildCincy, click here.