Dayton Man Indicted On Terror Charge

  Laith Waleed Alebbini
A Dayton man has been indicted on one count of trying to support the Islamic State. Laith Waleed Alebbini is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS.

Federal prosecutors say Alebbini was planning to fly to Syria to join the group designated by the US Government as a terrorist organization.

He was arrested April 26 at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

After the arrest, US District Attorney Ben Glassman said "Alebbini had said that he would be the perfect recruit for ISIS. That was something that he said several months ago and the FBI has been following him since."

The complaint says Alebbini is a Jordanian citizen with permanent U.S. legal status. Prosecutors say a confidential informant for the FBI recorded several conversations with Alebbini about his desire to fight for the Islamic State.

Alebbini was arrested in January for unlawful entry into the Turkish Embassy in Washington. Those charges were later dropped. Alebbini reportedly told federal investigators he had posted pro-ISIS videos on his Facebook page.

Court records show Alebbini moved to Dayton from Virginia in March, 2017.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Waleed Alebbini
terrorism

