Comic book collectors, writers, illustrators, vendors and celebrity guests like Ralph Macchio ("The Karate Kid"), Cary Elwes ("The Princess Bride") and John Ratzenberger ("Cheers," the "Toy Story" films) are all part of this year's Cincinnati Comic Expo, happening September 22-24.

Joining Frank Johnson with a rundown of all that will be going on at the Duke Energy Convention Center is organizer Matt Bredestege.