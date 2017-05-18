CW's 'Dynasty' Joins Fall TV Season Remakes

The Carringtons are back! The CW will remake the 1980s ABC prime-time soap "Dynasty" this fall with Grant Show ("Melrose Place") as Blake Carrington and Nathalie Kelley ("The Vampire Diaries") as Cristal Jennings.

It joins reboots of "Will & Grace" (NBC) and "S.W.A.T." (CBS) this fall, and "Roseanne"' (ABC) at midseason.

Through the 1980s, "Dynasty" was a hit ABC series in starring John Forsythe as wealthy oil executive Blake Carrington and Linda Evans as Krystle Jennings Carrington when soaps ("Dallas," "Falcon Crest," "Knots Landing," "Hotel") thrived in prime-time.

According to the International Movie Database, the new "Dynasty" cast also includes Brianna Brown ("NCIS: New Orleans," "General Hospital"), Elizabeth Gilles ("Victorious," "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll"), Alan Dale ("NCIS," "Once Upon A Time"), Robert Christopher Riley ("Elementary," "The Bourne Legacy"), Chelle Ramos ("Saints & Sinners") and Fiona Hardingham ("Nashville").

Along with "Dynasty," the CW will premiere a second one-hour drama called "Valor, starring Christina Ochoa (TNT's "Animal Kingdom"), Melissa Roxburgh ("Supernatural") and Matt Barr ("Sleepy Hollow," "One Tree Hill") as Army helicopter pilots.

GONERS: "Frequency," "No Tomorrow," "Beauty and the Beast," "Reign" and "The Vampire Diaries" were canceled.

BACK FOR MORE: Renewed by not on the fall schedule are "The 100," "iZombie," "The Originals" and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" says TVLine.

THE LINEUP (new programs in bold)

MONDAY: 8, Supergirl; 9, Valor.

TUESDAY: 8, The Flash; 9, DC's Legends Of Tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: 8, Riverdale; 9, Dynasty.

THURSDAY: 8, Supernatural; 9, Arrow.

FRIDAY: 8, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; 9, Jane the Virgin.

