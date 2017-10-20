Cranley: "We Can Win The Amazon Bid"

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says the region can win the bid for Amazon's second headquarters.

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky submitted a joint proposal. They're competing against dozens of other cities and regions across the country.

Cranley says this area has the best story to tell.

"We have the best combination of assets that Amazon.com is looking for," Cranley says. "I'm not here to promise you that we will win, but I promise you that we will be taken seriously and that we have a real chance to win this bid."

Cranley is providing few details about what's in the region's proposal. He says the city is offering Amazon the same tax incentive package General Electric received to locate a headquarters at The Banks.

Many of the bid details are protected by confidentiality agreements. The proposal was partly compiled by REDI Cincinnati, which is a private operation and not subject to state open records laws.

City Manager Harry Black praised the regional proposal and the people who cooperated to put it together. He tells reporters Cincinnati is one of the most desirable destinations in the country.

"We have higher ed, we've got medicine, we've got the arts and culture, we've got technology, we've got a dynamic and impactful business ecosystem here," Black says. "So if Amazon knows what's good for itself, it will select Cincinnati."

The mayor created a top ten list for why Amazon should chose Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky.

Columbus is also bidding. The Columbus Dispatch reports Friday the proposal "includes property-tax abatements, income-tax refunds and a transportation plan."

Cleveland, Toledo, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Indianapolis are also reportedly among those bidding.

Seattle-based Amazon said last month the second headquarters would bring up to 50,000 jobs.

Mayor John Cranley's Top Ten List by WVXU News on Scribd