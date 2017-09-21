Cradle Cincinnati Continues To Address Our Area's Higher-Than-Average Infant Mortality Rates

While there’s been some improvement during the past few years, Hamilton County still ranks among the worst 10 percent in the country for infant mortality. At 8.96 deaths per 1,000 live births, the county’s rate exceeds both the national and Ohio rates.

Cradle Cincinnati was formed to reduce the number of local infant deaths. Every September, the group steps up its efforts for Infant Mortality Awareness Month.

Joining us to discuss Cradle Cincinnati and its work to reduce infant mortality are Executive Director Ryan Adcock; Judith Warren, the founding CEO of Health Care Access Now (HCAN); and Lindsey Cencula, Director for Cradle Cincinnati Connections.