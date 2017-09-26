Related Program: 
Cool Weather Gardens, Farmers Markets, & More Fall Gardening Ideas And Answers

Fall is a great time to explore local farmers markets and pumpkin patches.
It doesn't feel like it yet, but it is officially fall. While the weather here can change overnight, there is still time to make the most of your garden. And fall is a great time to spend the day exploring farmers markets or visiting a local pumpkin patch or two.

Joining us to discuss cool weather gardens and to answer your gardening questions are Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Co-owner of Homeadow Song Farm and Director of the Community Garden Program at Turner Farm, Peter Huttinger; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture extension agent David Koester.

For information on Turner Farm gardening programs, click here. For upcoming Boone County Extension program information, click here. For information on classes and events in Campbell County, click here. For the Campbell County Extension Horticultural Newsletter, click here

