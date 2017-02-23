Considering Run For Governor, Renacci Says There's Something Enticing About Executive Branch

The field of Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor is getting pretty crowded. Three statewide officials have already started raising money. Now a lesser known candidate who might appeal more to the far-right is considering a run.



Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he believes there are too many career politicians around the country. The former management company owner says that’s why he joined Congress and why he’s weighing his options on a possible run for governor.

Renacci says there’s something enticing about taking up a role in another branch of government.

“Anytime you’re an executive it’s different than being in the legislative position especially with 435 people that’s why I’m exploring all options to really be able to decide what’s best for me to be able to move forward and get something done for the people I represent.”

Renacci ran for Congress with Tea Party support, and has been in office since 2011. Other contenders Jon Husted and Mary Taylor have served in state government since the early 2000’s while Mike DeWine has been a government official since 1980.

