Companies Interested In Building At Lunken Airport

Lunken Airport Manager Fred Anderton says after a decade of relative quiet on the economic development front the City of Cincinnati is getting requests to build corporate facilities and even private storage hangars there.

The problem Anderton faces is lack of land. The airport is surrounded by two rivers, has railroad tracks to the west and a state highway to the north. He says, "We've got to develop some areas that we can place those facilities."

One solution may be to demolish an under-used runway that the FAA says doesn't meet design standards. Anderton says that could happen in two to three years.

In the meantime, Lunken's biggest employer, Executive Jet Management, continues to grow. It employees 300 people in Cincinnati. President Marc Drobny says he will add aircraft and staff over time. "We're continuing to grow the business organically. We have a very strong pipeline of potential customers interested in coming to us."

Drobny proudly says his company, is the best at what it does and biggest of it's kind in the world.

Another employer, Ultimate Air Shuttle has expanded since 2009. President Rick Pawlak says his airline now serves five cities and will announce another destination later this year or early next. Ultimate Air serves between 1700-1800 passengers a week out of Lunken.