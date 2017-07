For the sixth summer, the high school students of CAST (Commonwealth Artists Summer Theatre) will present a challenging musical on stage at Highlands High School – this year, it's Les Miserables.

More information on the upcoming performances and a change to the presenting organization is all discussed in Rick Pender's interview with CAST Co-founder/Artistic Director Jason Burgess; Co-founder/Choreographer Amy Burgess; and past performer now intern, Brianna Parson.