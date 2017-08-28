Coach Kenney Shields On His Career And Mentoring Youth

During his 39-year career coaching high school and college basketball in Northern Kentucky, Kenney Shields compiled a 766-427 record. He took Northern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team to the NCAA Division II national championship game in 1996 and 1997.

Shields is out with a self-published book about his life and successful coaching career. Nothing More, Nothing Less, Nothing Else was written by long-time friend and former high school basketball coach Dave Schabell.

They join us this afternoon to talk about Shields’ remarkable career and give us a preview of the book.

A portion of the money from book sales will go to the Kenney Shields Scholarship Fund that was established at NKU for men’s basketball players.