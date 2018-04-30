Related Program: 
From The Classroom, To The Workplace, Then Off To College

By Dan Hurley 56 minutes ago
    Students attend class four days a week, but one day a week they’re out in the community working.
A unique work study program is growing its success. DePaul Cristo Rey High School opened in 2011 with 90 students. The private Catholic college preparatory school offers students from low-income families the opportunity to earn half of their high school tuition through work study. Students spend one day a week outside of the classroom working at one of more than 125 corporate partners ranging from law firms, media outlets, non-profits and museums.

Now in its seventh year, DePaul Cristo Rey has outgrown its campus, with 320 students enrolled this year. All the students from the first three graduating classes were accepted at four-year colleges. Now DePaul Cristo Rey is ready to embark on a major expansion. Beginning this summer, they'll break ground on the first of two new buildings on the campus.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss the expansion are DePaul Cristo Rey President Sister Jeanne Bessette; Senior Sandra Ramirez; and Clark Schaefer Hackett Shareholder-in-Charge John Moster.

