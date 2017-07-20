City Funds For Violence Prevention, The Results

While the number of shootings and other violent crimes seems to fluctuate year to year in Cincinnati, as of mid-year violent crime appears to be trending down. Last year City Council allocated $250,000 in human service funding to go toward anti-violence programs. That included in-school violence prevention, coaching and the creation of youth councils.
Here to discuss the programs designed to reduce violence are YWCA Greater Cincinnati Director of Youth Services and Transform, Jennifer Milani; Santa Maria Community Services Youth Development Program Director, Jim Holmstrom; Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Executive Director of The Community Police Partnering Center, Dorothy Smoot and Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Sharon Coolidge.