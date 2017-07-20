Related Program: 
City Funds For Violence Prevention, The Results

By 8 hours ago
    Violent crime trending down in 2017.

While the number of shootings and other violent crimes seems to fluctuate year to year in Cincinnati, as of mid-year violent crime appears to be trending down. Last year City Council allocated $250,000 in human service funding to go toward anti-violence programs. That included in-school violence prevention, coaching and the creation of youth councils.

Here to discuss the programs designed to reduce violence are YWCA Greater Cincinnati Director of Youth Services and Transform, Jennifer Milani; Santa Maria Community Services Youth Development Program Director, Jim Holmstrom; Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Executive Director of The Community Police Partnering Center, Dorothy Smoot and Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Sharon Coolidge.

violence prevention
Human services funding
YWCA of Greater Cincinnati
Greater Cincinnati Urban League
Santa Maria Community Services
The city's Human Services Advisory Committee approved the funding proposals in September, and council's Human Services, Youth and Arts Committee unanimously approved the proposals Monday.