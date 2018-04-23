Cincinnati's Stand Against Racism

“Courage Under Fire” is the theme for this year's YWCA Stand Against Racism campaign.

This Friday's Stand Against Racism Rally will feature the launch of the Regional Coalition Against Hate, a nonpartisan alliance of organizations committed to opposing hate activity by supporting affected communities and providing education to foster acceptance, compassion and justice for everyone in our region.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss combating institutional and structural racism in our communities and the new Cincinnati Regional Coalition Against Hate are YWCA Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Barbara Perez; Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati President, Shakila Ahmad; Jewish Community Relations Council Director Jackie Congedo; and Cincinnati Sikh Community Activist Jaipal Singh.

The third annual Stand Against Racism Rally will take place this Friday, April 27, on Fountain Square from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 23 at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment.