Cincinnati Guitar Festival at the Madison Theater

Cincinnati jazz guitarist Kenny Poole played with a number of jazz greats including Mark Murphy, Jack McDuff, Herb Ellis, and Joe Pass. To honor Poole on the anniversary of his passing, friends and fellow musicians join Lee Hay for a special two hour jazz special to celebrate his music. Performers include local jazz musician, Steve Schmidt, as well as Chicago guitarist Andy Brown. Among others sharing stories will be Fred Hersch, Larry Kinley, Phil DeGreg, Larry Goshorn, Bob Nave, April Aloisio, Larry Nager, and Phil Burkhead.

