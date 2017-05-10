Related Program: 
Cincinnati Grad Using Art And Design For Global Good

  • Mitchell Sipus has lead strategic change to impact millions of people, in over 12 nations, including Afghanistan and Somalia.
    Bisrat Girma, Ethiopia 2014

Art Academy of Cincinnati and University of Cincinnati DAAP alumnus Mitchell Sipus works with governments and large corporations to create positive outcomes in the world's most challenged environments. In 2016 he was appointed by President Barack Obama as a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow. His most notable work was leading the reconstruction of Mogadishu, Somalia from 2011-2014, which went from being known as the “world’s most dangerous city,” to ranking second on the list of the fastest growing cities in the world.

Mitchell will be at the Art Academy of Cincinnati this Saturday to deliver the school's commencement address. He recently spoke with us about his work to improve living conditions in refugee camps, slums and cities in conflict areas. 

