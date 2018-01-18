Cincinnati Doesn't Make Cut For Amazon's HQ2

Amazon is out with a pared down list of the 238 proposals from North American cities and it doesn’t include Cincinnati as a finalist. The winner will be home to the company’s second headquarters in North America.

Columbus and Indianapolis are on the list that includes 20 metropolitan areas.

From the Amazon release:

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

From here, Amazon says it will "dive deeper into the proposals, request additional information and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership."

Amazon expects to make a decision in 2018.

The second headquarters will be an investment of over $5 billion and the home to as many as 50,000 high paying jobs.

Here is a list of the other cities on the list.

Amazon announced a year ago it plans to build a one and a half billion dollar air services hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

