CHART: Tracking Retirements From Congress

By 16 minutes ago
  • Mark Wilson / Getty Images
Originally published on April 11, 2018 11:03 am

Updated on April 11, 11:01 a.m. ET

The number of House Republicans declining to run for re-election has hit a record level in 2018, as 39 GOP members have said they are leaving: 24 are retiring from public office, while 15 are seeking another position. That includes eight Republicans from districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016. A total of nine committee chairmen also aren't seeking re-election, along with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

House Democrats are facing 18 retirements, including four seats they will have to defend in districts President Trump carried.

Just three members of the Senate have announced their retirements, all Republicans.

See who is retiring and how the political winds blow in their districts below:

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
NPR
Paul Ryan

Related Content

'No Regrets': House Speaker Paul Ryan Will Not Seek Re-Election

By Apr 11, 2018

Updated at 3:00 p.m. ET

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election and will retire in January.

"You all know I did not seek this job," Ryan said, addressing reporters. "I took it reluctantly. ... I have no regrets."

Ryan, 48, cited wanting to be around his adolescent children more often.

First-Ever Evictions Database Shows: 'We're In the Middle Of A Housing Crisis'

By 23 hours ago

For many poor families in America, eviction is a real and ongoing threat. Sociologist Matthew Desmond estimates that 2.3 million evictions were filed in the U.S. in 2016 — a rate of four every minute.

"Eviction isn't just a condition of poverty; it's a cause of poverty," Desmond says. "Eviction is a direct cause of homelessness, but it also is a cause of residential instability, school instability [and] community instability."