StoryCorps In Cincinnati

Charles Deters And His Son, Jeremy

By 91.7 WVXU 45 minutes ago

Charles Deters and his son, Jeremy

One of the many ties that bind Charles Deters and his son, Jeremy, together is that both attended Covington Latin School, some 40 years apart. 

They share stories of some of the educators that made that experience memorable in this conversation.

