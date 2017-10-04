Related Program: StoryCorps In Cincinnati Charles Deters And His Son, Jeremy By 91.7 WVXU • 45 minutes ago Related Program: StoryCorps In Cincinnati TweetShareGoogle+Email Charles Deters and his son, Jeremy Listen Listening... / 4:20 One of the many ties that bind Charles Deters and his son, Jeremy, together is that both attended Covington Latin School, some 40 years apart. They share stories of some of the educators that made that experience memorable in this conversation. Tags: StoryCorpsNational Underground Railroad Freedom CenterHaile FoundationJohnson FoundationTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Jalisa Harris And Alexander Shelton By 91.7 WVXU • Sep 27, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:22 Just after ending their relationship, Jalisa Harris and Alexander Shelton discovered she was pregnant with their son, Benjamin, who they are now co-parenting. Kelli Sittason With Her Great Uncle Bob Doud And Great Aunt Eunice "Booka" Doud By 91.7 WVXU • Sep 20, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:24 Generations of memories are shared when Kelly Sittason talks with her 91-year-old great-aunt Eunice "Booka" Doud and 92-year-old great-uncle Bob Doud about nicknames, Bob's talented mother, and a very special pencil case. Chip Gerhardt And His Daughter, Anne By 91.7 WVXU • Sep 13, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:18 Chip Gerhardt is a local business and community leader who welcomed his daughter, Anne, to the world 19 years ago. Concepcion Fernandez And Her Son, Tom By 91.7 WVXU • Sep 6, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:18 As a young child in Manila, Concepcion Fernandez led a very good life that allowed her to focus on her education. William J. And Cassandra Jones By 91.7 WVXU • Jun 6, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:10 June 7, 2017: William J. and Cassandra Jones Today's StoryCorps in Cincinnati is a loving conversation between local photographer William J. Jones and his wife, Cassandra, who happens to be blind.