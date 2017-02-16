Related Program: 
Changes Made To Improve Care At Cincinnati VA Medical Center

  • WCPO reports on changes at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center to improve health care for veterans.
    Department of Veterans Affairs

As investigations continue at many Veterans Affairs Medical Centers across the country, Dr. David Shulkin has recently been confirmed to lead the Veterans Affairs Department9 On Your Side/WCPO.com Business Reporter Dan Monk has been reporting on the Cincinnati VA Medical Center for more than a year now, he joins us this afternoon with an update on the changes that have been made to improve health care for local veterans.

