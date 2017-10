Clifton Market, a co-op store owned by shareholders who paid $200 a share, opened in January on the site of the former Keller’s IGA. Since then it’s struggled financially.

The store has fallen short of its original sales projections and has lost money as a result. Two of its board members have stepped down.

Joining us with an update and to discuss what’s next for Clifton Market are Board Member Marilyn Hyland, Board President Gary Crawford and General Manager Keith Brock.