Local steel guitarist Cameron Cochran will spend September celebrating King Records Month with a series of performances and a tribute to the iconic locally-produced TV show, Midwestern Hayride. 

In a conversation with John Kiesewetter, he tells how many King Records artists appeared on the Channel 5 program in the early days; about playing a guitar once played by Hank Williams; and his connection to the "father of the steel guitar,' Jerry Byrd.