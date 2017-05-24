Campus Protests And Free Speech

College and university campuses have long been considered spaces that supported and protected free speech and the open exchange of new ideas. But on campuses across the country, arguments over what type of speech should be allowed are becoming more frequent, and increasingly turning into violence.

Next Tuesday the Beyond Civility initiative will present a forum on free speech, campus protests and public safety. And joining us this afternoon to discuss free speech on campus are Senior Mediator for the Center for Resolution of Disputes and Co-founder of Beyond Civility, Bea Larsen; Mount St. Joseph University President Dr. H. James Williams; Dr. John Paul Wright, professor in the University of Cincinnati's School of Criminal Justice; and Jack Greiner, attorney with the Graydon law firm. Mr. Greiner represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues

Beyond Civility's "Campus Protests, Public Safety, and Free Speech" will be held Tuesday, May 30, at St. John's Unitarian Universalist Church. Reception and registration are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the panel discussion is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information and registration, click here.