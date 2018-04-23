Calls For Investigation Into Former Ohio House Speaker

Some Democratic lawmakers want an independent investigation into what prompted former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger to resign.



Rep. David Leland says Rosenberger is the first Ohio Speaker to resign in disgrace since 1803. And Leland wants to know why the FBI is asking questions about Rosenberger.

“Well, I think it must be serious. I don’t think someone resigns from one of the three most important positions in the state of Ohio for no reason," Leland says.

Leland and other Democrats want the Legislative Inspector General and the Franklin County Prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation into Rosenberger’s activities leading up to his resignation, especially looking into his relationship with lobbyists who were advocating for or against bills in the legislature.

