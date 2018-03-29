Brown Wants More Commitment From Trump On Infrastructure

President Donald Trump is in Ohio touting his new plan to bolster infrastructure projects by injecting $200 billion of federal money. But a top Democrat in Ohio says Trump is not holding up his campaign promises.



Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is calling for President Trump to include a “buy American, hire American” provision in his infrastructure plan.

Brown says this is something Trump promised when running for office but hasn’t delivered.

Brown adds that he’s all for a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, but with more money coming from the feds so local and state money will be encouraged to follow.

“The dirt would be flying we would be fixing highways and bridges we would be funding water and sewer we would be helping fixing city streets all the things that Americans see as the basic role of government,” said Brown.

Trump introduced the plan in February but it’s been stalled in Congress since then.

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says the plan is a good starting point.

