Briana and Manuel Susarret

At age 31, Briana Susarret was preparing for her server shift at a local restaurant when she suffered a stroke. She's joined by her father, Manuel, for this conversation about when it happened and the start of her recovery.

Tags: StoryCorpsNational Underground Railroad Freedom CenterHaile FoundationJohnson Foundation