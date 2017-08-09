Related Program: 
StoryCorps In Cincinnati

Briana and Manuel Susarret

By 91.7 WVXU 40 minutes ago

At age 31, Briana Susarret was preparing for her server shift at a local restaurant when she suffered a stroke. 

She's joined by her father, Manuel, for this conversation about when it happened and the start of her recovery.

Tags: 
StoryCorps
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Haile Foundation
Johnson Foundation