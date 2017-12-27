Brad Johansen Leaving WKRC-TV

Now we know why Brad Johansen has been working so much over the holidays – he won't be around WKRC-TV next year for Christmas week. He'll be in Raleigh, N.C.

WRAL-TV announced Tuesday that Johansen will join the anchor team on April 2 after 25 years in Cincinnati.

Johansen has been Channel 12's 5:30 and 10 p.m. news co-anchor for three years, after his bosses forced him to step down as sports director and return to news in 2014.

During his 18 years as sports director, Johansen did radio play-by-play for the Cincinnati Bengals for 11 seasons; Xavier University basketball and high school football play-by-play for Fox Sports Ohio; and college football, basketball and baseball play-by-play for the CBS Sports Network.

His most memorable news story was about an athlete: Lauren Hill, the Indiana teen with terminal brain cancer who wanted to play basketball for Mount St. Joseph University. His did multiple reports on her, did TV play-by-play for her college basketball debut, and produced an award-winning documentary on her life.

His coverage of Hill won two consecutive national Gracie Awards, including Best Documentary for "#Playfor22." Johansen has collected more than 60 journalism awards, including 21 Emmys, while working at Channel 12 and TV stations in Peoria, IL; Lansing, MI; San Luis Obispo, CA; Las Vegas, NV. He and his wife, Colleen, also organized a celebrity golf outing and party that has raised more than $2 million for charities here since 2003.

"Brad is a great addition to our outstanding and experienced team of evening news anchors," said WRAL-TV news director Rick Gall in the station's story. "He understands the great opportunities, challenges and responsibilities that come with the job. He'll bring a passion for storytelling and commitment to excellence. On the anchor desk, you'll see someone who's engaging and excels at breaking news."

Steven D. Hammel, WRAL-TV vice president and general manager, praised Johansen's "varied experience…. (which) will complement our existing team and make us that much stronger."

Johansen, an Illinois native, was hired in 1992 to anchor Channel 12's first Saturday morning newscast. He moved to sports, which he had done at previous stations, when Ken Broo left Channel 12 in 1996. His Channel 12 bosses re-assigned him news in 2014, ending his lucrative cable TV sports career, after CBS offered him a chance to do play-by-play for Mountain West Conference games in California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

Leaving sports after 18 years of sports "was not something I initiated," Johansen told me then."The CBS football schedule made it really difficult to manage for both the station and CBS. I had to make some decisions. When you go out to do Mountain West football, you leave on a Thursday and get back Sunday afternoon."

Johansen, who lives in Mason, said he's looking forward to moving to North Carolina.

"I love the beauty of the area, the beaches, the mountains and being in basketball heaven," he said in the WRAL-TV announcement. "What everyone has stressed to me is the warmth of the people here. I'm a big believer in giving back, so I can't wait to get involved in the community."

Johansen is the third high-profile Channel 12 personality to leave the station since October, after anchor Sydney Benter and meteorologist Scott Dimmich.