StoryCorps In Cincinnati

Bob Hedlesten And His Daughter, Tracey

By 91.7 WVXU 29 minutes ago

Bob Hedlesten and his daughter, Tracey.

This week: 

Finding your one true love rarely involves a strait jacket, but in this conversation between former magician and nightclub owner Bob Hedlesten and his daughter Tracey, his escape routine brought his wife Sue into his life.

