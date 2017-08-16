Related Program: StoryCorps In Cincinnati Bob Hedlesten And His Daughter, Tracey By 91.7 WVXU • 29 minutes ago Related Program: StoryCorps In Cincinnati TweetShareGoogle+Email Bob Hedlesten and his daughter, Tracey. Listen Listening... / 4:25 This week: Finding your one true love rarely involves a strait jacket, but in this conversation between former magician and nightclub owner Bob Hedlesten and his daughter Tracey, his escape routine brought his wife Sue into his life. Tags: StoryCorpsNational Underground Railroad Freedom CenterHaile FoundationJohnson FoundationTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Briana and Manuel Susarret By 91.7 WVXU • Aug 9, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:21 At age 31, Briana Susarret was preparing for her server shift at a local restaurant when she suffered a stroke. Harjinder Singh Chauhan and Balpreet Kaur By 91.7 WVXU • Aug 2, 2017 Listen Listening... / 3:59 On this week's StoryCorps in Cincinnati: Harjinder Singh Chauhan is Indian by heritage, Kenyan by birth and attended university in London. Grace Yek, J Web Holes, and daughter Victoria By 91.7 WVXU • Jul 25, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:09 This week: James Avant and Brandon Reynolds By 91.7 WVXU • Jul 19, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:25 James Avant and Brandon Reynolds James Avant had aspirations to be a doctor, but has discovered a passion and career as a baker. Barbara and Jennifer Neumann By 91.7 WVXU • Jul 12, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:25 Barbara and Jennifer Neumann Barbara Neumann grew up in the 1950's as a Japanese American whose parents spent time in an internment camp.