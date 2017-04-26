Blues on the Fox festival coming this summer

In 1969, there were two streets in Cincinnati which were a hotbed for young activists, music lovers, and hippies… Calhoun Street and Ludlow Avenue. On this one-hour special, you’ll hear about a legendary music club on Ludlow Avenue from some of the folks who worked there and knew the scene.

Michael Hodesh who owned a shop on Calhoun Street begins the special with some of his memories. You’ll also hear a roundtable discussion with Jim Tarbell, Margie Hays, Jeff Seireveld, and Bill Cunningham who worked at the Ludlow Garage. Bob Nave shares his memories of playing at the Ludlow Garage with the Lemon Pipers, and Carmon DeLeone remembers playing with the Sound Museum. Dale Rabiner also talks about attending many concerts there.