Blink Festival Will Return... But Not This Year

The light and art show that replaced Lumenocity and attracted an estimated 1 million people to Downtown and Over-the-Rhine will be back, but not until next year. A press release from the Cincinnati Regional Chamber says Blink will return in October 2019 with large-scale projection mapping, murals, light sculptures and other entertainment.

The announcement says Blink will still be free.

“The spirit of Blink is the joy we all found in a shared moment of art and light,” says Tim Maloney, president and CEO of the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./US Bank Foundation. “Blink promises to share even more surprises and jaw-dropping moments in 2019.”

The first Blink, in October 2017, lasted four nights and spanned 20 blocks between The Banks and Over-the-Rhine. There were 25 light projections displayed on buildings, and more than 40 light-based sculptures and installations. Artists also created 10 new murals in connection with Blink.

Chamber President Jill Meyer says, “Preparations and fundraising are already underway for Blink in 2019. We look forward to partnering with those leaders and businesses who know this event, like no other, puts Cincinnati on the global map as an innovative, inclusive and creative future city.”

Chamber officials plan to release more information later this morning. This story will be updated.