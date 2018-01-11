Bipartisan Group Of Senators Say They've Negotiated An Immigration Deal

A bipartisan working group of senators has reached an agreement on parameters for an overhaul of the nations' immigration laws.

The agreement was first announced Thursday afternoon by one of the six participants in the talks, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. "We are at a deal," Flake told reporters on Capitol Hill. "So we'll be talking to the White House about that and I hope we can move forward with that." Flake added that "it's the only game in town. There is no other bill."

In a written statement the six senators — Flake; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; and Robert Menendez, D-N.J. — said they reached an agreement in principle that addresses border security, the diversity visa lottery, chain migration/family reunification and the DREAM Act, and they are working to build support for that deal in Congress.

No other details were released.

Before the release of the senators' statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during the daily press briefing that no deal had been reached yet, but the Trump administration believes "we can get there."

The DREAM Act would allow some 700,000 immigrants who were brought to this country illegally as children to remain in the U.S. It would write into law the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, an executive action taken by President Obama. President Trump announced in September 2017 that DACA would be ending, and gave Congress until March 5 of this year to come up with a replacement.

Democrats and other supporters of the so-called DREAMers have called for a legislative implementation of DACA to be attached to a must-pass spending bill that would keep the government funded beyond January 19.

As part of any agreement about DACA, President Trump has insisted that there be funding for a wall on the southern border with Mexico, which many Democrats have opposed. He also called for ending the diversity visa lottery, a State Department program that gives residents of nations with few migrants coming to the U.S. a chance for a green card, and for ending family-based migration (called "chain migration" by its opponents) that allows extended family members of immigrants already in the U.S. legally to come to the U.S. as well.

The agreement among senators came as more than 100 corporate CEOs urged Congress to "act immediately and pass a permanent bipartisan legislative solution to enable Dreamers who are currently living, working, and contributing to our communities to continue doing so."

The letter continues, "The imminent termination of the DACA program is creating an impending crisis for workforces across the country."

NPR congressional reporter Kelsey Snell contributed to this report.

