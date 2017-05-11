Bill To Regulate Fantasy Sports Gets Industry Support

Ohio lawmakers are taking another swing at updating the state’s rules on fantasy sports. But this time the bill has support from the industry.



The bill sponsored by House Republicans would require people to be 18 or older to play in a fantasy sports league. And the company running it would have to be licensed by the state.

Marc La Vorgna speaks for Draft Kings and Fan Duel, the daily fantasy competitions that were targeted by a Senate bill last year.

He says they support this bill, and that regulations are important to make sure everyone is playing by the same rules.

“The same as financial institutions or real estate or any industry, one bad actor as a negative impact on everybody.”

Last year the attorney general’s office said Ohio should update its rules on fantasy sports which have evolved from paper and pencil games to a giant digital industry.

