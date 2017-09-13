Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Battle For Control Of Cincinnati's Procter & Gamble

By Sep 13, 2017

Ivory Soap was first sold by Procter & Gamble in 1879. Today, the consumer giant manufactures 65 brands, including Gillette, Tide, Crest and Charmin.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is looking to dramatically change Procter & Gamble. Peltz, CEO of Trian Fund Management, is in a proxy battle to win a seat on the P&G board. 

His plans include restructuring the international consumer giant into three autonomous business units and substantially reducing corporate staffing. P&G holds its annual shareholder meeting on October 10.

We discuss the hedge fund manager's attempt to change how Procter & Gamble operates with Cincinnati Enquirer business reporter Alex Coolidge.

To read Alex Coolidge's latest stories on P&G and his other business news coverage, click here.

Tags: 
Procter & Gamble
Nelson Peltz
Proxy
investor
Trian Fund Management
shareholders
Cincinnati Enquirer
Alex Coolidge
Cincinnati Edition