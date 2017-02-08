Ballot Issue Effort Meant To Help Crime Victims Is Making Progress

A group that wants to put an issue to provide more rights for crime victims on this fall’s ballot is one step closer to doing that.



The state Ballot Board has certified the proposed constitutional amendment known as the “Ohio Crime Victims Bill of Rights Amendment.” The backers of the amendment known as “Marsy’s Law” say it will provide more notifications and information to victims of crime. That would include major developments in cases, if an offender has been released, and what services are available to victims and survivors. It’s now up to those backers to collect nearly 306,000 valid petition signatures from 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties. They’ll have until July to do that. If they are successful, Ohioans would be able to vote for the measure as early as this fall.

