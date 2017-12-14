Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Bad News Fatigue: How To Curb Your Consumption

By 29 minutes ago
  • Cell phones, the internet and other media devices give us constant access to information and an ever-flowing stream of bad news.
    Pixabay.com

If the last political story you heard on NPR got your blood boiling, the last article you read online made you feel hopeless and the last time you scrolled Facebook to cheer you up you saw a video that made you cry, it may be time to curb your media consumption.

Studies show three out of four people check their phones before they go to bed and shortly after waking up, making it even harder to avoid this bad news overload. From mass shootings, to natural disasters, to divisive politics, excessive news coverage can trigger depression and anxiety.

Here to discuss bad news fatigue are University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the UC Health Stress Center Dr. Kate Chard and Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics and Director of the Anxiety Disorders Research Program Dr. Jeffrey Strawn.

Tags: 
news fatigue
disaster fatigue
news overload
depression
anxiety
UC Department of Psychiatry
ptsd
