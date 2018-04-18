'Avengers' Stars Coming To Cincinnati Comic Expo

2 hours ago
  • Robert Clark Gregg will attend the Cincinnati Comic Expo Sept. 14-16
    Provided / Cincinnati Comic Expo

Robert Clark Gregg and Cobie Smulders from the Marvel movie universe will attend the 2018 Cincinnati Comic Expo Sept. 14-16 at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Gregg has played Agent Phil Coulson in "The Avengers," "Iron Man," "Iron Man 2," "Thor" and ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." He's currently filming "Captain Marvel," due out next year. Gregg, who attended Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, also appeared in "The West Wing" and "The New Adventures of Old Christine."

Smulders, best known as Robin on "How I Met Your Mother," has played Maria Hill in "The Avengers," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Avengers: Infinity War" due out April 27.  She also voiced Wonder Woman for "The Lego Movie."

Brent Spiner and LeVar Burton in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987.
Credit Paramount Television

Also coming to the pop culture celebration: LeVar Burton ("Star Trek," "Reading Rainbow," "Captain Planet," "Roots"), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game of Thrones," "Gods of Egypt"), Summer Glau ("Serenity," "Firefly," "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles") and Sean Schemmel ("Dragon Ball Z," "Pokemon," Yu-Gi-Oh!").

The illustrators' lineup includes Mike Zeck ("Captain America," "Spider-Man"), David Michael Beck ("Star Wars"), Amy Chu ("Red Sonja," Poison Ivy"), Alex Savilik ("Superman," "Spider-Man"), Jose Delbo ("Transformers," "Wonder Woman"), John Bolton ("Batman," "X-Men") and Thomas Grummett ("Superman," "Batman: Knightfall").

More information about events, guests and ticket prices are at the Cincinnati Comic Expo website.

Credit Provided / Cincinnati Comic Expo

