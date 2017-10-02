Author And Historian David McCullough's Collected Speeches

Over the course of his career, historian David McCullough has spoken before Congress, the White House, colleges and universities, and other notable institutions. Now he has put together a collection of some of his most important speeches that identify principles and characteristics that are particularly American.

In The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For, McCullough highlights core American values that we should all embrace, regardless of where we live, what political party we belong to or our ethnic background.

David McCullough spoke with us about his work, and what he believes makes us who we are as Americans.