Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Author And Historian David McCullough's Collected Speeches

By 2 hours ago

In his most recent book, historian David McCullough offers up a collection of his speeches that reminds us of fundamental American principles.
Credit amazon.com

Over the course of his career, historian David McCullough has spoken before Congress, the White House, colleges and universities, and other notable institutions. Now he has put together a collection of some of his most important speeches that identify principles and characteristics that are particularly American. 

In The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For, McCullough highlights core American values that we should all embrace, regardless of where we live, what political party we belong to or our ethnic background.

David McCullough spoke with us about his work, and what he believes makes us who we are as Americans.  

Tags: 
David McCullough
historian
author
book
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Historian David McCullough Discusses His New Book, "The Wright Brothers"

By Jun 8, 2015

  

Most people know, or think they know, the story of Wilbur and Orville Wright, the two bicycle mechanics from Dayton, Ohio who taught the world to fly.