Aubrey DuBose At Fountain Square Rally: "Sam's Death Is Going To Bring About A Lot Of Changes"

Sam DuBose's brother Aubrey says he will not give up despite two hung juries and a decision not to retry former UC Police Officer Ray Tensing a third time in Hamilton County Court.

He called for federal charges while at a Saturday night rally on Fountain Square where demonstrators also marched to The Banks. "Sam's death is going to bring about a lot of changes," he said, "We're going to take it to the federal level."

U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman is considering charging Tensing with civil rights violations but he has not made a decision.

More than a hundred demonstrators showed support for DuBose at the rally, including Brian Taylor with Black Lives Matter. He urged people to come out Monday for a counter-protest at 6:00 p.m. on the Purple People Bridge. That's where supporters of Ray Tensing will be.

Activist Iris Roley told the crowd she is getting tired of the injustice. "It is overwhelmingly overwhelming. It's the worst that we've ever seen in history."

Ray Nandyal showed up to support DuBose. He says police have become the judge, jury and executioner. "Without any trial people are being put to death on the streets like dogs."

As the crowd stopped on Freedom Way Ron Schaible tried to cross the street and got angry at the protestors. "I respect the court system just like everybody else should do. You want justice? How many times you want to try him-25 times?"