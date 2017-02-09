Amal and George Clooney Expecting Twins

Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins, according to European news reports about the Oscar-winning actor-producer from Northern Kentucky and the human rights lawyer.

The Times of London and Agence France-Presse attribute the news to an unnamed family friend.

"She's pregnant with twins," the friend said, according to the Paris-based Agence France-Presse. The story said the person asked to remain anonymous and did not provide any details about the due date.

The Times of London reported the Clooneys were expecting a boy and a girl. ABC's "Good Morning America" repeated that information Thursday morning.

The Clooneys have not commented.  George, 55, and Amal, 39, married in Italy in September 2014.

Speculation about Amal's pregnancy was sparked in early January by photos of her "sporting a little bump" in an "uncharacteristic loose dress" at a Netflix screening in London.  Photos taken last week of the couple in Barcelona showed her with a fuller figure.

If reports are accurate, it would be another reversal by Clooney of comments he's made over the years about not planning to marry or have children. (He was married briefly to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993.

In 2008 he told an interviewer: "I don't expect to ever get married again or have children. I am never at home and every woman gets sick of it ... If I was them, I would never put up with me for long — and they don't."

He told ABC's Barbara Walters in 1995: "I won't get married again because I wasn't very good at it."

