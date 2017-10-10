1960s French pop is being remade today in southern California

Victoria Meyer was just doing her job at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California when she got the call.

Would she be interested in writing pop tunes, specifically French yé-yé songs. Meyer (who as a singer just goes by Victoria) said yes.

Victoria was born in France, long after French yé-yé was a hip and groovy genre in the mid-1960s. The style itself was a French knock-off of girl groups, somewhat Beatlesque. Soon after female French artists like Sylvie Vartan, Francoise Hardy and France Gall were recording their own style of pop tunes.

Even though she didn't grow up in the sixties, Victoria was still very familiar with French yé-yé. She says, "everybody knows that it's from another time, but when you go to a party very often you would hear at least one of these songs and people would sing to it."

Enter California music producer Andy Paley. He's worked with Brian Wilson and Elton John among others. He was asked by a music publisher to write French yé-yé music. And did he know someone who could sing that way? Paley looked around and asked a friend at JPL where a lot of French people work. The call went out. Victoria and Paley were introduced and the first song they wrote was "C'est Un Tombeur."

It was never Victoria's intention to actually sing the songs she wrote with Paley. That came a bit later when demos needed to be recorded. Victoria says she really only ever "sang in the car, in the shower, but that's pretty much it. But I said, let's try it and see where it leads us. And if it's not good, then that's okay 'cos it's not my job."

For his part Andy Paley has been pleasantly surprised and adds "it doesn't take us very long to write songs. It seems really easy." Comparing this to Victoria's day job, Paley jokingly says writing songs isn't "rocket science."

And the reaction from her colleagues at the Jet Proplusion Lab? Victoria says, "I think they like it. They tell me they like it."





From PRI's The World ©2017 PRI